There Is Still Room For Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) closed the day trading at $4.60 down -18.15% from the previous closing price of $5.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1973153 shares were traded. CDLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CDLX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on September 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $13 from $14 previously.

On July 14, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $72 to $15.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on July 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when BALEN JOHN V bought 2,000 shares for $16.92 per share. The transaction valued at 33,842 led to the insider holds 46,798 shares of the business.

BALEN JOHN V bought 3,000 shares of CDLX for $50,113 on Aug 12. The Director now owns 44,798 shares after completing the transaction at $16.70 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Laube Lynne Marie, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 6,612 shares for $15.19 each. As a result, the insider received 100,436 and left with 306,271 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDLX has reached a high of $94.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.0102, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.5774.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CDLX traded about 584.46K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CDLX traded about 1.36M shares per day. A total of 33.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.00M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CDLX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.33M with a Short Ratio of 7.76, compared to 3.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.62% and a Short% of Float of 22.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.61, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.05. EPS for the following year is -$1.17, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.16 and -$2.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $351M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $325.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $341.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $267.12M, up 28.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $419.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $452.1M and the low estimate is $355.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.