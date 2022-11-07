There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC).

In the latest session, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) closed at $3.29 down -4.64% from its previous closing price of $3.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14117696 shares were traded. CGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Canopy Growth Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Hong Judy Eun Joo sold 1,021 shares for $4.98 per share. The transaction valued at 5,085 led to the insider holds 5,100 shares of the business.

Stewart Thomas Carlton sold 281 shares of CGC for $1,399 on Jun 09. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 18,188 shares after completing the transaction at $4.98 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGC has reached a high of $15.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0812, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7718.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CGC has traded an average of 13.99M shares per day and 23.31M over the past ten days. A total of 480.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 267.87M. Insiders hold about 35.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.08% stake in the company. Shares short for CGC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 37.51M with a Short Ratio of 2.96, compared to 44.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.55% and a Short% of Float of 12.66%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.34 and -$0.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $481.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $348.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $398.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $405.93M, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $518.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $357.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.