There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA).

In the latest session, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) closed at $10.84 up 3.14% from its previous closing price of $10.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24354036 shares were traded. MARA stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 24, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $7.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when DENUCCIO KEVIN A bought 5,000 shares for $13.72 per share. The transaction valued at 68,600 led to the insider holds 105,000 shares of the business.

DENUCCIO KEVIN A bought 15,424 shares of MARA for $148,533 on May 12. The Director now owns 99,999 shares after completing the transaction at $9.63 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, OKAMOTO MERRICK D, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 83,333 shares for $37.02 each. As a result, the insider received 3,084,988 and left with 5,486,480 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MARA has reached a high of $83.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MARA has traded an average of 16.63M shares per day and 19.83M over the past ten days. A total of 109.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.01M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MARA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 29.73M with a Short Ratio of 1.91, compared to 28.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27.96% and a Short% of Float of 28.16%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of -$1.11, while EPS last year was -$1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and -$2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is $1.3, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.95 and -$2.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $41.65M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $54.6M to a low estimate of $23M. As of the current estimate, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.32M, an estimated increase of 42.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.23M, an increase of 39.70% less than the figure of $42.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $117.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.3M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $395.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $163.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $303.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $150.46M, up 101.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $880.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $411.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 190.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.