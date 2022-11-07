There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON).

As of close of business last night, Peloton Interactive Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.39, up 0.54% from its previous closing price of $9.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20109610 shares were traded. PTON stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.92.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PTON’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on November 02, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $16 from $19 previously.

On October 28, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Klingsick Allen J sold 2,775 shares for $13.88 per share. The transaction valued at 38,505 led to the insider holds 27,127 shares of the business.

Cornils Kevin sold 7,037 shares of PTON for $99,208 on Aug 16. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 13,891 shares after completing the transaction at $14.10 per share. On May 17, another insider, Klingsick Allen J, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,456 shares for $15.01 each. As a result, the insider received 21,847 and left with 22,080 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTON has reached a high of $90.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PTON traded 17.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 17.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 337.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 307.90M. Insiders hold about 0.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PTON as of Jul 14, 2022 were 34.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.46, compared to 33.68M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.24% and a Short% of Float of 12.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 26 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of -$1.07, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.05 and -$6.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.44. EPS for the following year is -$1.7, with 28 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$2.88.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 26 analysts expect revenue to total $722.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $624.81M. As of the current estimate, Peloton Interactive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $936.9M, an estimated decrease of -22.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.02B, down -10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.82B and the low estimate is $2.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.