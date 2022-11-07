There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Rambus Inc. (RMBS)

The closing price of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) was $35.29 for the day, up 3.82% from the previous closing price of $33.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1390188 shares were traded. RMBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.21.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RMBS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on October 14, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On April 30, 2021, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Positive rating and target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when STANG ERIC B sold 7,500 shares for $34.25 per share. The transaction valued at 256,846 led to the insider holds 33,180 shares of the business.

KISSNER CHARLES sold 9,674 shares of RMBS for $239,743 on May 09. The Director now owns 18,747 shares after completing the transaction at $24.78 per share. On May 06, another insider, KISSNER CHARLES, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $25.72 each. As a result, the insider received 514,396 and left with 28,421 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMBS has reached a high of $34.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.05.

Shares Statistics:

RMBS traded an average of 703.18K shares per day over the past three months and 1.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.72M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RMBS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.67M with a Short Ratio of 4.32, compared to 3.75M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.33% and a Short% of Float of 4.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.6 and $1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.65, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.71 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $138M to a low estimate of $133M. As of the current estimate, Rambus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $108.2M, an estimated increase of 26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $137.68M, an increase of 21.80% less than the figure of $26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $140.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $135.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $552.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $542.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $546.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $453.01M, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $579.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $598M and the low estimate is $549.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.