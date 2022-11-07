There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Terex Corporation (TEX)

The closing price of Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) was $42.40 for the day, up 7.07% from the previous closing price of $39.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1129641 shares were traded. TEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TEX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $38 from $41 previously.

On April 08, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $44.

On March 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $64.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on March 11, 2022, with a $64 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when POSNER SCOTT sold 2,000 shares for $33.96 per share. The transaction valued at 67,920 led to the insider holds 64,621 shares of the business.

POSNER SCOTT sold 3,853 shares of TEX for $139,247 on Mar 08. The Senior V.P., Gen Counsel Sec. now owns 49,564 shares after completing the transaction at $36.14 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, SHEEHAN JOHN D, who serves as the Senior Vice President, CFO of the company, sold 29,332 shares for $49.07 each. As a result, the insider received 1,439,321 and left with 190,279 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Terex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEX has reached a high of $51.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.00.

Shares Statistics:

TEX traded an average of 589.09K shares per day over the past three months and 978.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.48M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TEX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.89M with a Short Ratio of 4.07, compared to 2.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.61% and a Short% of Float of 7.49%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, TEX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.19. The current Payout Ratio is 13.40% for TEX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.97 and $3.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.73. EPS for the following year is $4.34, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.2 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.13B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, Terex Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.89B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.7B and the low estimate is $3.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.