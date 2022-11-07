There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Verastem Inc. (VSTM)

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) closed the day trading at $0.39 down -2.21% from the previous closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0088 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1284542 shares were traded. VSTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VSTM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on April 14, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Paterson Dan sold 2,786 shares for $1.13 per share. The transaction valued at 3,148 led to the insider holds 482,458 shares of the business.

Stuglik Brian M sold 3,355 shares of VSTM for $3,791 on Sep 19. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,151,238 shares after completing the transaction at $1.13 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Gagnon Robert E., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,348 shares for $1.13 each. As a result, the insider received 1,523 and left with 588,554 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSTM has reached a high of $3.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7688, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1614.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VSTM traded about 1.89M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VSTM traded about 2.33M shares per day. A total of 186.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 186.01M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VSTM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.44, compared to 8.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 2.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.52.