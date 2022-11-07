This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY)

As of close of business last night, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $58.85, down -1.82% from its previous closing price of $59.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 715694 shares were traded. HRMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.23.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HRMY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on October 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $61 from $57 previously.

On October 14, 2022, Janney Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $57 to $61.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $57.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Wicki Andreas sold 157,950 shares for $58.81 per share. The transaction valued at 9,289,040 led to the insider holds 2,435,323 shares of the business.

Dayno Jeffrey M. sold 15,000 shares of HRMY for $900,332 on Nov 03. The CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $60.02 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Wicki Andreas, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 254,141 shares for $59.44 each. As a result, the insider received 15,106,141 and left with 2,593,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Harmony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRMY has reached a high of $60.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.10.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HRMY traded 524.61K shares on average per day over the past three months and 609.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.05M. Insiders hold about 1.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HRMY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.68M with a Short Ratio of 10.98, compared to 4.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.92% and a Short% of Float of 16.44%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.17 and $1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.85. EPS for the following year is $3.18, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.54 and $2.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $430.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $402.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $416.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $305.44M, up 36.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $585.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $665.4M and the low estimate is $526.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.