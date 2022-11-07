This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

As of close of business last night, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s stock clocked out at $6.43, up 8.98% from its previous closing price of $5.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4329280 shares were traded. MLCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.22.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MLCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

CLSA Upgraded its Outperform to Buy on May 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7.84 to $7.73.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLCO has reached a high of $12.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MLCO traded 5.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 473.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 438.85M. Insiders hold about 33.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MLCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.00, compared to 8.04M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.91B, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.79B and the low estimate is $3.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 83.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.