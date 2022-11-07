This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI)

In the latest session, Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) closed at $0.09 up 2.64% from its previous closing price of $0.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0022 from its previous closing price. On the day, 923758 shares were traded. PALI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0885 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0846.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Palisade Bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Finley John David bought 19,481 shares for $0.14 per share. The transaction valued at 2,799 led to the insider holds 148,727 shares of the business.

Finley John David bought 7,350 shares of PALI for $1,176 on Aug 23. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 129,246 shares after completing the transaction at $0.16 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Hallam Thomas, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $0.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,000 and bolstered with 57,592 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Palisade’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PALI has reached a high of $3.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1186, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5491.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PALI has traded an average of 5.72M shares per day and 1.75M over the past ten days. A total of 71.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.39M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PALI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 495.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 434.98k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.87%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.29.