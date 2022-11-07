TIL (Instil Bio Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $2.61 in the prior trading day, Instil Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TIL) closed at $2.53, down -3.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 742120 shares were traded. TIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4650.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TIL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on November 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6 from $16 previously.

On August 13, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $34.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on August 13, 2021, with a $34 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIL has reached a high of $23.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7944, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2432.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 478.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.32M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 129.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.53M. Insiders hold about 2.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TIL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.07M with a Short Ratio of 18.71, compared to 10.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.02% and a Short% of Float of 65.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.52 and -$1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.66. EPS for the following year is -$1.91, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.67 and -$2.22.