Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI)

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) closed the day trading at $1.78 down -10.55% from the previous closing price of $1.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 685670 shares were traded. ATXI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATXI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 11 when InvaGen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 388,888 shares for $7.71 per share. The transaction valued at 2,999,882 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATXI has reached a high of $27.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1672, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6751.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATXI traded about 4.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATXI traded about 625.32k shares per day. A total of 4.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.73M. Insiders hold about 9.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ATXI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 30.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.00, compared to 93.99k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.14% and a Short% of Float of 0.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.