Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI)

The closing price of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) was $20.37 for the day, up 2.46% from the previous closing price of $19.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 576243 shares were traded. ASAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.14.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASAI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sendas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASAI has reached a high of $19.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.57.

Shares Statistics:

ASAI traded an average of 304.75K shares per day over the past three months and 492.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 269.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.18M. Shares short for ASAI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 333.95k with a Short Ratio of 1.12, compared to 237.58k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.06, ASAI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.97B, up 42.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.07B and the low estimate is $14.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.