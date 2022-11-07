Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

The closing price of SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) was $2.17 for the day, down -11.43% from the previous closing price of $2.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 636733 shares were traded. SOBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SOBR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Beabout J. Steven bought 10,000 shares for $1.10 per share. The transaction valued at 11,000 led to the insider holds 334,503 shares of the business.

Beabout J. Steven bought 767 shares of SOBR for $859 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 324,503 shares after completing the transaction at $1.12 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Beabout J. Steven, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 28,304 shares for $1.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 32,267 and bolstered with 323,736 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9866.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOBR has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1996, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8283.

Shares Statistics:

SOBR traded an average of 4.52M shares per day over the past three months and 2.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.27M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SOBR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 28.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.17, compared to 45.23k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 0.55%.