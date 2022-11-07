Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)

The closing price of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) was $7.98 for the day, up 8.42% from the previous closing price of $7.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1396824 shares were traded. ZYME stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.23.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZYME’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, H.C. Wainwright on November 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8 from $40 previously.

On October 21, 2022, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Klompas Neil A sold 2,979 shares for $6.88 per share. The transaction valued at 20,496 led to the insider holds 13,276 shares of the business.

Josephson Neil bought 5,000 shares of ZYME for $71,386 on Jan 07. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 7,119 shares after completing the transaction at $14.28 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZYME has reached a high of $24.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.41.

Shares Statistics:

ZYME traded an average of 983.70K shares per day over the past three months and 1.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.02M. Insiders hold about 6.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ZYME as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.51M with a Short Ratio of 12.47, compared to 9.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.91% and a Short% of Float of 19.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.78 and a low estimate of -$1.14, while EPS last year was -$1.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.91, with high estimates of -$0.75 and low estimates of -$1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.74 and -$5.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.88. EPS for the following year is -$2.86, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$4.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZYME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.68M, down -17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $261.75M and the low estimate is $6.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 137.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.