Update from NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO): A steady trajectory

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) closed the day trading at $2.61 down -44.11% from the previous closing price of $4.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1174276 shares were traded. NRBO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4250.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NRBO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.10 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 15, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRBO has reached a high of $63.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.2913, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.8237.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NRBO traded about 601.72K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NRBO traded about 477.33k shares per day. A total of 0.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.22M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NRBO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 223.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.08, compared to 185.97k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.