View Inc. (VIEW) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 627633 shares were traded. VIEW stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VIEW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 17, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $5.

On May 19, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on May 19, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIEW has reached a high of $6.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4240, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7716.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VIEW traded about 1.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VIEW traded about 4.79M shares per day. A total of 214.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.09M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VIEW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.57M with a Short Ratio of 12.05, compared to 18.68M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.01% and a Short% of Float of 18.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.08 and -$1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.65 and -$0.65.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $22.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.7M to a low estimate of $22.7M. As of the current estimate, View Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.93M, an estimated increase of 34.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIEW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $109.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $109.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $109.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $74.01M, up 47.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $208.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $208.6M and the low estimate is $208.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 91.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.