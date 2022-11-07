What shareholders can do to beat the market with Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) stock

In the latest session, Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) closed at $15.47 up 4.60% from its previous closing price of $14.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 589778 shares were traded. BHVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Biohaven Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cantor Fitzgerald on October 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $27 from $158 previously.

On October 12, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $23.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on August 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $149.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Coric Vlad bought 25,800 shares for $15.97 per share. The transaction valued at 411,995 led to the insider holds 1,543,394 shares of the business.

Coric Vlad bought 100,000 shares of BHVN for $1,482,420 on Oct 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 109,565 shares after completing the transaction at $14.82 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Coric Vlad, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 41,930 shares for $14.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 623,352 and bolstered with 1,517,594 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHVN has reached a high of $17.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BHVN has traded an average of 2.79M shares per day and 753.97k over the past ten days. A total of 64.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.44M. Insiders hold about 11.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.89% stake in the company. Shares short for BHVN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.87, compared to 4.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.34% and a Short% of Float of 8.13%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.81 and a low estimate of -$4.04, while EPS last year was -$3.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.26, with high estimates of -$1.52 and low estimates of -$3.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.75 and -$13.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$10.14. EPS for the following year is -$5.9, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.16 and -$10.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $212.11M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $223.04M to a low estimate of $197.54M. As of the current estimate, Biohaven Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $85.85M, an estimated increase of 147.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $243.67M, an increase of 79.50% less than the figure of $147.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $259.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $226.02M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $835M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $462.51M, up 119.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.