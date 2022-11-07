What shareholders can do to beat the market with Codexis Inc. (CDXS) stock

As of close of business last night, Codexis Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.34, up 11.03% from its previous closing price of $5.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1138090 shares were traded. CDXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.80.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CDXS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 12, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $32.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on April 12, 2021, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when NICOLS JOHN J sold 35,716 shares for $5.53 per share. The transaction valued at 197,649 led to the insider holds 943,106 shares of the business.

NICOLS JOHN J sold 39,786 shares of CDXS for $225,921 on Oct 27. The Director now owns 943,106 shares after completing the transaction at $5.68 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, NICOLS JOHN J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 35,716 shares for $5.99 each. As a result, the insider received 214,100 and left with 982,892 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDXS has reached a high of $42.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CDXS traded 740.86K shares on average per day over the past three months and 679.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.77M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CDXS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.53M with a Short Ratio of 7.19, compared to 5.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.47% and a Short% of Float of 9.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.96, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.58 and -$1.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDXS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $135.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $137.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $104.75M, up 31.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $121.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $158.8M and the low estimate is $77.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.