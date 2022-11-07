What shareholders can do to beat the market with Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) stock

As of close of business last night, Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $3.07, up 13.28% from its previous closing price of $2.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 885099 shares were traded. LITM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LITM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.10 and its Current Ratio is at 14.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LITM has reached a high of $18.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3960, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0448.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LITM traded 2.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 483.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.46M. Insiders hold about 58.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LITM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 342.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.55, compared to 353.91k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.