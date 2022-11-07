W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) was $8.70 for the day, up 5.97% from the previous closing price of $8.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3241275 shares were traded. WTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.26.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WTI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $5.10 to $6.90.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Ghauri Shahid sold 116,411 shares for $4.50 per share. The transaction valued at 523,850 led to the insider holds 6,670 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, W&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTI has reached a high of $9.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.54.

Shares Statistics:

WTI traded an average of 3.89M shares per day over the past three months and 3.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 143.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.99M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WTI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.43M with a Short Ratio of 3.82, compared to 11.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.09% and a Short% of Float of 15.39%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for WTI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 02, 2014 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2014. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 28, 2004 when the company split stock in a 500:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.23 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.56. EPS for the following year is $1.67, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.67 and $1.67.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $248.1M to a low estimate of $208.3M. As of the current estimate, W&T Offshore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $122.04M, an estimated increase of 87.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $219.2M, an increase of 63.60% less than the figure of $87.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $234M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $204.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $899.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $822.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $861M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $558.01M, up 54.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $782.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $784.6M and the low estimate is $780.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.