YUMC (Yum China Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) closed at $49.94 in the last session, up 5.63% from day before closing price of $47.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4778150 shares were traded. YUMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at YUMC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 649.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2021, Atlantic Equities started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $72.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Yuen Aiken sold 1,480 shares for $54.99 per share. The transaction valued at 81,385 led to the insider holds 4,468 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Yum’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YUMC has reached a high of $58.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, YUMC traded on average about 2.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.47M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 421.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 401.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for YUMC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.41M with a Short Ratio of 5.07, compared to 10.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 2.47%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for YUMC is 0.48, which was 0.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.14 and $5.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.82. EPS for the following year is $14.33, with 11 analysts recommending between $19.26 and $10.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YUMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $77.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.23B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $101.32B and the low estimate is $88.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.