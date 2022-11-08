A correction may be in store for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares?

In the latest session, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) closed at $124.68 down -2.26% from its previous closing price of $127.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5408382 shares were traded. CRWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $129.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.90.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Macquarie on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $220.

On October 07, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $240.SMBC Nikko initiated its Outperform rating on October 07, 2022, with a $240 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Saha Anurag sold 3,032 shares for $173.67 per share. The transaction valued at 526,567 led to the insider holds 27,999 shares of the business.

Henry Shawn sold 8,823 shares of CRWD for $1,532,290 on Sep 21. The insider now owns 174,554 shares after completing the transaction at $173.67 per share. On Sep 21, another insider, Podbere Burt W., who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 11,590 shares for $173.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,005,125 and left with 304,563 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRWD has reached a high of $298.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $126.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 167.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 180.28.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRWD has traded an average of 3.29M shares per day and 3.21M over the past ten days. A total of 232.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 211.95M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CRWD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.85M with a Short Ratio of 2.86, compared to 12.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.11% and a Short% of Float of 5.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.41 and $1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.78, with 27 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $1.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.45B, up 51.90% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.25B and the low estimate is $2.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.