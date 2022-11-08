A correction may be in store for GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) shares?

As of close of business last night, GigaCloud Technology Inc’s stock clocked out at $5.90, up 26.61% from its previous closing price of $4.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 32956431 shares were traded. GCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GCT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Aegis Capital on October 03, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GigaCloud’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GCT has reached a high of $62.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.99.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GCT traded 2.54M shares on average per day over the past three months and 160.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.95M. Insiders hold about 28.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.90% stake in the company.