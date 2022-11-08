A glimpse at C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.86, down -0.56% from its previous closing price of $8.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 548769 shares were traded. CCCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.69.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CCCC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15 from $22 previously.

On October 11, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $6.

On April 28, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $10.Credit Suisse initiated its Underperform rating on April 28, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when Hirsch Andrew bought 10,000 shares for $8.40 per share. The transaction valued at 84,000 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Crystal Adam sold 15,000 shares of CCCC for $474,968 on Jan 04. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $31.66 per share. On Dec 17, another insider, Salter Malcolm, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 755 shares for $30.25 each. As a result, the insider received 22,839 and left with 10,952 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCCC has reached a high of $48.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CCCC traded 424.44K shares on average per day over the past three months and 365.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.40M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CCCC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.22M with a Short Ratio of 11.65, compared to 4.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.71% and a Short% of Float of 12.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.65 and a low estimate of -$0.76, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.74, with high estimates of -$0.68 and low estimates of -$0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.15 and -$3.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.77. EPS for the following year is -$3.27, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.14 and -$4.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $7.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.1M to a low estimate of $6M. As of the current estimate, C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.78M, an estimated decrease of -21.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.78M, down -28.70% from the average estimate.