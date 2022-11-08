A glimpse at Clene Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Clene Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.97, down -12.69% from its previous closing price of $1.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1409 from its previous closing price. On the day, 809996 shares were traded. CLNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CLNN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 18, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On May 02, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on May 02, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when MATLIN DAVID J bought 2,871,287 shares for $1.01 per share. The transaction valued at 2,900,000 led to the insider holds 5,293,684 shares of the business.

Gay Jonathon bought 990,099 shares of CLNN for $1,000,000 on Nov 02. The Director now owns 2,154,848 shares after completing the transaction at $1.01 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Ugwumba Chidozie, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 990,099 shares for $1.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,000,000 and bolstered with 5,518,908 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Clene’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 147.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLNN has reached a high of $6.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1566, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8064.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CLNN traded 377.93K shares on average per day over the past three months and 600k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.96M. Insiders hold about 30.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CLNN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 7.91, compared to 3.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.87% and a Short% of Float of 7.12%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$0.9.