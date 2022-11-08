A glimpse at Five9 Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) closed at $47.00 down -5.43% from its previous closing price of $49.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3607765 shares were traded. FIVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Five9 Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $90.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $103.MoffettNathanson initiated its Hold rating on September 22, 2022, with a $103 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Alexy Kimberly sold 2,500 shares for $78.67 per share. The transaction valued at 196,675 led to the insider holds 11,117 shares of the business.

Mansharamani Leena sold 820 shares of FIVN for $74,411 on Sep 06. The SVP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 14,752 shares after completing the transaction at $90.74 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Kozanian Panos, who serves as the EVP, Product Engineering of the company, sold 2,161 shares for $90.45 each. As a result, the insider received 195,467 and left with 48,509 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIVN has reached a high of $168.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FIVN has traded an average of 1.21M shares per day and 1.56M over the past ten days. A total of 69.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.15M. Shares short for FIVN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.81M with a Short Ratio of 3.58, compared to 4.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.91% and a Short% of Float of 6.97%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.23. EPS for the following year is $1.74, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.34 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $192.18M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $198.95M to a low estimate of $188.3M. As of the current estimate, Five9 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154.33M, an estimated increase of 24.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $217.12M, an increase of 25.10% over than the figure of $24.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $223.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $211M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $790.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $762.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $772.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $609.59M, up 26.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $952.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $980M and the low estimate is $908.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.