A glimpse at PAR Technology Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) closed at $23.44 down -6.01% from its previous closing price of $24.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560124 shares were traded. PAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.11.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PAR Technology Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 18, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $43.

BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $60.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAR has reached a high of $73.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PAR has traded an average of 222.92K shares per day and 232.33k over the past ten days. A total of 26.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.89M. Shares short for PAR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.79M with a Short Ratio of 22.28, compared to 6.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.41% and a Short% of Float of 28.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.12 and -$1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.98, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.57 and -$1.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $79.14M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $81.9M to a low estimate of $77.23M. As of the current estimate, PAR Technology Corporation’s year-ago sales were $68.95M, an estimated increase of 14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.84M, an increase of 13.50% less than the figure of $14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $80.1M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $331.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $319.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $325.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $282.88M, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $368.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $381.7M and the low estimate is $357.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.