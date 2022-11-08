A glimpse at Rogers Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) closed at $105.35 down -0.26% from its previous closing price of $105.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1072157 shares were traded. ROG stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rogers Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 26, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $260.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on May 26, 2021, with a $260 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Gouveia Randall Colin sold 1,502 shares for $266.46 per share. The transaction valued at 400,223 led to the insider holds 8,230 shares of the business.

BARNES KEITH sold 400 shares of ROG for $104,080 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 1,820 shares after completing the transaction at $260.20 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rogers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROG has reached a high of $274.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $104.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 235.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 259.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ROG has traded an average of 312.76K shares per day and 1M over the past ten days. A total of 18.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.60M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ROG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.99, compared to 1.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.73% and a Short% of Float of 9.52%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.43 and a low estimate of $1.43, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $1.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.15 and $6.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.15. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $250M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $250M to a low estimate of $250M. As of the current estimate, Rogers Corporation’s year-ago sales were $235.74M, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $255.5M, an increase of 6.50% over than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $255.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $255.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $932.89M, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $1.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.