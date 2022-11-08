A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

After finishing at $60.17 in the prior trading day, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) closed at $61.85, up 2.79%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9382963 shares were traded. FIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FIS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Atlantic Equities Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Norcross Gary sold 39,403 shares for $93.20 per share. The transaction valued at 3,672,370 led to the insider holds 846,643 shares of the business.

Norcross Gary sold 80,000 shares of FIS for $7,271,320 on Sep 09. The Chairman and CEO now owns 846,643 shares after completing the transaction at $90.89 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Norcross Gary, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 80,000 shares for $89.72 each. As a result, the insider received 7,177,888 and left with 846,643 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fidelity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIS has reached a high of $122.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 608.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 602.51M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FIS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.43, compared to 6.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.20%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FIS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.40, compared to 1.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.17.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 30 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.75 and a low estimate of $1.66, while EPS last year was $1.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.91, with high estimates of $2 and low estimates of $1.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.44 and $7.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.26. EPS for the following year is $8.31, with 35 analysts recommending between $9.08 and $7.59.

Revenue Estimates

26 analysts predict $3.67B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.69B to a low estimate of $3.62B. As of the current estimate, Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.4B, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.88B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.24B and the low estimate is $15.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.