A Stock You Should Be Looking At: MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

After finishing at $67.21 in the prior trading day, MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) closed at $67.71, up 0.75%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1565341 shares were traded. MKSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.43.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MKSI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 23, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $200.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Moloney Jacqueline F sold 225 shares for $84.14 per share. The transaction valued at 18,932 led to the insider holds 10,134 shares of the business.

Mora Elizabeth sold 200 shares of MKSI for $19,344 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 16,093 shares after completing the transaction at $96.72 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, CANNONE PETER III, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 250 shares for $120.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 30,014 and bolstered with 3,142 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MKS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKSI has reached a high of $181.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 115.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 688.03K shares per day over the past 3-months and 954.99k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 66.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.66M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MKSI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 1.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.34%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MKSI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.80, compared to 0.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.73.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.8 and a low estimate of $2.41, while EPS last year was $2.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.72, with high estimates of $2.95 and low estimates of $2.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.8 and $10 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.43. EPS for the following year is $10.75, with 11 analysts recommending between $11.66 and $9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.95B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3B and the low estimate is $2.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.