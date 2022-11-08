A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

After finishing at $16.01 in the prior trading day, Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) closed at $16.59, up 3.62%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2325886 shares were traded. VRNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VRNS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on November 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $24 from $35 previously.

On November 01, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $20.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when O’Boyle James bought 60,000 shares for $16.72 per share. The transaction valued at 1,003,200 led to the insider holds 428,989 shares of the business.

Melamed Guy bought 14,285 shares of VRNS for $249,988 on Nov 03. The CFO and COO now owns 465,951 shares after completing the transaction at $17.50 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Kess Avrohom J., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,650 shares for $17.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 28,809 and bolstered with 10,460 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRNS has reached a high of $65.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.72.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.91M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.03M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VRNS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.35M with a Short Ratio of 3.21, compared to 3.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $491M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $485M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $487.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $390.13M, up 25.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $592.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $606.38M and the low estimate is $572.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.