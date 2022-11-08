An average trading volume for nCino Inc. (NCNO) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $24.67 in the prior trading day, nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) closed at $25.06, up 1.58%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 806511 shares were traded. NCNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NCNO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 31, 2022, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $42.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $40.MoffettNathanson initiated its Market Perform rating on September 22, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Sellers Jeanette sold 186 shares for $28.07 per share. The transaction valued at 5,221 led to the insider holds 19,504 shares of the business.

Rieger April sold 1,127 shares of NCNO for $32,627 on Nov 02. The Chief Lgl. & Compl. Ofc., Sec. now owns 109,720 shares after completing the transaction at $28.95 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Sellers Jeanette, who serves as the VP of Accounting of the company, sold 169 shares for $28.95 each. As a result, the insider received 4,893 and left with 19,690 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCNO has reached a high of $77.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 810.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 733.07k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.05M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NCNO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.25M with a Short Ratio of 6.86, compared to 6.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.77% and a Short% of Float of 9.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is $0, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $404.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $398.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $402.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $273.87M, up 46.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $504.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $524.58M and the low estimate is $478.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.