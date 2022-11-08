The price of 8×8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) closed at $4.14 in the last session, up 8.95% from day before closing price of $3.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2259936 shares were traded. EGHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EGHT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when SALZMAN ERIC sold 25,000 shares for $4.09 per share. The transaction valued at 102,279 led to the insider holds 130,094 shares of the business.

SALZMAN ERIC sold 75,000 shares of EGHT for $316,416 on Nov 01. The Director now owns 155,094 shares after completing the transaction at $4.22 per share. On Oct 19, another insider, Middleton Hunter, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 3,207 shares for $3.26 each. As a result, the insider received 10,441 and left with 290,818 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGHT has reached a high of $23.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9316, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.7857.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EGHT traded on average about 2.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.4M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 119.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.60M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EGHT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.46M with a Short Ratio of 7.10, compared to 9.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.97% and a Short% of Float of 12.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $788.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $754.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $767.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $638.13M, up 20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $838.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $921.1M and the low estimate is $805.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.