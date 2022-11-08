An investigation into NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s technical aspects

The price of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) closed at $1.79 in the last session, up 12.58% from day before closing price of $1.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 664282 shares were traded. NURO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NURO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.20 and its Current Ratio is at 12.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 20, 2017, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $3 from $10 previously.

On June 28, 2016, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.50.

On September 11, 2015, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on September 11, 2015, with a $2 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NURO has reached a high of $8.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6338, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5586.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NURO traded on average about 522.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 7.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.66M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NURO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 252.49k with a Short Ratio of 0.67, compared to 247.18k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.54% and a Short% of Float of 3.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.72M and the low estimate is $26.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.