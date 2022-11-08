An investigation into Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $0.31 in the prior trading day, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) closed at $0.27, down -11.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0352 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1049938 shares were traded. RUBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3110 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2705.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RUBY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on March 13, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Appelhans Dannielle sold 5,737 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 4,590 led to the insider holds 6,763 shares of the business.

Epstein David R bought 30,000 shares of RUBY for $43,329 on Apr 21. The Director now owns 4,720,012 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, CAGNONI PABLO J, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 6,730 shares for $6.57 each. As a result, the insider received 44,236 and left with 35,520 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUBY has reached a high of $16.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5375, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1787.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 476.8k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 90.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.39M. Insiders hold about 5.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RUBY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.85M with a Short Ratio of 0.76, compared to 5.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.26% and a Short% of Float of 11.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.66 and -$2.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.03. EPS for the following year is -$1.9, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$2.46.