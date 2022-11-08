An overall feel about Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) closed at $42.77 up 1.78% from its previous closing price of $42.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 886227 shares were traded. BPMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.14.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 14, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $90.

On July 08, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $80.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on July 08, 2022, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Haviland Kate bought 1,100 shares for $43.98 per share. The transaction valued at 48,378 led to the insider holds 92,281 shares of the business.

Rossi Christina sold 533 shares of BPMC for $24,113 on Nov 03. The CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER now owns 43,435 shares after completing the transaction at $45.24 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, Namouni Fouad, who serves as the PRESIDENT, R & D of the company, sold 3,477 shares for $67.30 each. As a result, the insider received 234,002 and left with 52,797 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BPMC has reached a high of $117.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.97.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BPMC has traded an average of 893.19K shares per day and 965.87k over the past ten days. A total of 59.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.32M. Shares short for BPMC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.2M with a Short Ratio of 4.58, compared to 5.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.72% and a Short% of Float of 8.77%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.07 and a low estimate of -$2.46, while EPS last year was -$1.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.23, with high estimates of -$1.9 and low estimates of -$2.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.92 and -$9.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.48. EPS for the following year is -$7.11, with 16 analysts recommending between -$4.42 and -$9.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $37.24M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $43.69M to a low estimate of $33M. As of the current estimate, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s year-ago sales were $19.16M, an estimated increase of 94.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.2M, an increase of 4.10% less than the figure of $94.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $60M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.5M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BPMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $216.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $182.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $194.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.08M, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $318.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $533.5M and the low estimate is $221.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 63.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.