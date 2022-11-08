An overall feel about Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) closed at $90.65 down -13.34% from its previous closing price of $104.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 575103 shares were traded. CLFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Clearfield Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BWS Financial on January 19, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On December 14, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $92.

Northland Capital Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on April 23, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Jones Walter Louis JR bought 86 shares for $116.65 per share. The transaction valued at 10,032 led to the insider holds 906 shares of the business.

Harding Roger G sold 1,500 shares of CLFD for $188,790 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 15,508 shares after completing the transaction at $125.86 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Hayward Donald R., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,200 shares for $120.50 each. As a result, the insider received 144,600 and left with 8,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Clearfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLFD has reached a high of $130.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.57.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLFD has traded an average of 317.26K shares per day and 243.38k over the past ten days. A total of 13.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.48M. Insiders hold about 6.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CLFD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 640.98k with a Short Ratio of 2.68, compared to 577.94k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.65% and a Short% of Float of 5.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.78 and $2.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.74. EPS for the following year is $3.08, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.24 and $2.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $56.2M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $57.6M to a low estimate of $54.2M. As of the current estimate, Clearfield Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.24M, an estimated increase of 24.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $218M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $212.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $215.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $140.75M, up 53.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $245.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $255.3M and the low estimate is $235.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.