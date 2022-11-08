An overall feel about Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) closed at $44.20 down -6.00% from its previous closing price of $47.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1376339 shares were traded. SHAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Shake Shack Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on November 07, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $60 from $65 previously.

On July 19, 2022, Gordon Haskett started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when Koff Zach sold 3,900 shares for $55.00 per share. The transaction valued at 214,500 led to the insider holds 31,085 shares of the business.

Koff Zach sold 5,000 shares of SHAK for $225,000 on Jul 14. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 31,085 shares after completing the transaction at $45.00 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, Meyer Daniel Harris, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 21,000 shares for $39.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 831,235 and bolstered with 576,364 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHAK has reached a high of $100.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SHAK has traded an average of 809.84K shares per day and 1.14M over the past ten days. A total of 39.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.25M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SHAK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.29M with a Short Ratio of 4.88, compared to 4.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.94% and a Short% of Float of 16.08%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 21 analysts recommending between $0.48 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $238.26M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $242M to a low estimate of $235M. As of the current estimate, Shake Shack Inc.’s year-ago sales were $180.88M, an estimated increase of 31.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $245.1M, an increase of 24.10% less than the figure of $31.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $258.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $235.4M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $958M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $903.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $937.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $739.89M, up 26.70% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.