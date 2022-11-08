Analysis of PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD): Selected Notes

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) closed the day trading at $20.19 down -2.60% from the previous closing price of $20.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 858435 shares were traded. PD stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On July 07, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on July 07, 2022, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Wilson Howard sold 20,000 shares for $25.09 per share. The transaction valued at 501,800 led to the insider holds 418,408 shares of the business.

Wilson Howard sold 11,365 shares of PD for $284,466 on Oct 25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 418,408 shares after completing the transaction at $25.03 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, Wilson Howard, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,600 shares for $25.02 each. As a result, the insider received 40,032 and left with 429,773 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PD has reached a high of $44.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.60.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PD traded about 866.48K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PD traded about 785.59k shares per day. A total of 88.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.36M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.09M with a Short Ratio of 8.77, compared to 8.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.07% and a Short% of Float of 9.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $368.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $364M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $366.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $281.4M, up 30.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $460.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $468.3M and the low estimate is $450M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.