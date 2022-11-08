Analysis of Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI): Selected Notes

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) closed the day trading at $16.44 up 2.24% from the previous closing price of $16.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 587655 shares were traded. REZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.09.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of REZI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $33.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 11, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Aarnes Robert B sold 65,500 shares for $23.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,508,465 led to the insider holds 155,081 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Resideo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REZI has reached a high of $28.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.53.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, REZI traded about 514.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, REZI traded about 846.01k shares per day. A total of 145.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.83M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for REZI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 5.98, compared to 3.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.49 and $2.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.4. EPS for the following year is $2.74, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.02 and $2.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.85B, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.95B and the low estimate is $6.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.