Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: APLD) was $2.53 for the day, up 4.98% from the previous closing price of $2.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 837197 shares were traded. APLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APLD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on May 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On May 23, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On May 09, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.50.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on May 09, 2022, with a $7.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Cummins Wes bought 30,000 shares for $2.52 per share. The transaction valued at 75,600 led to the insider holds 1,020,686 shares of the business.

Cummins Wes bought 20,000 shares of APLD for $44,800 on Oct 31. The CEO; Chairman now owns 990,686 shares after completing the transaction at $2.24 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Cummins Wes, who serves as the CEO; Chairman of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $2.22 each. As a result, the insider paid 44,400 and bolstered with 970,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLD has reached a high of $30.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9978, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3232.

Shares Statistics:

APLD traded an average of 633.72K shares per day over the past three months and 484.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.51M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.20% stake in the company. Shares short for APLD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 814.57k with a Short Ratio of 3.28, compared to 1.08M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.24 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $142.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $173.3M and the low estimate is $123.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,616.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.