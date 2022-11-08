Are analysts optimistic about NerdWallet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NRDS) stock?

The closing price of NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) was $13.44 for the day, up 1.28% from the previous closing price of $13.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 710888 shares were traded. NRDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.45.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NRDS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 29, 2021, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On November 29, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on November 29, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 11 when Yuann Kevin sold 1,500 shares for $11.28 per share. The transaction valued at 16,920 led to the insider holds 211,703 shares of the business.

Yuann Kevin sold 1,500 shares of NRDS for $16,905 on Sep 12. The Chief Business Officer now owns 213,203 shares after completing the transaction at $11.27 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Chen Tim Chao-Ming, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $9.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 98,500 and bolstered with 399,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRDS has reached a high of $29.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.70.

Shares Statistics:

NRDS traded an average of 291.07K shares per day over the past three months and 536.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.70M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NRDS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 8.30, compared to 1.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 7.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 6 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $510.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $494.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $500.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $379.6M, up 31.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $605.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $620M and the low estimate is $581.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.