Are Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) closed at $23.88 up 3.83% from its previous closing price of $23.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 652665 shares were traded. BRZE stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.53.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Braze Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 14, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $50 from $70 previously.

On July 12, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Kleeger Myles sold 20,000 shares for $39.62 per share. The transaction valued at 792,305 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

Pepper Douglas A bought 925 shares of BRZE for $32,303 on Oct 03. The Director now owns 1,036,124 shares after completing the transaction at $34.92 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, ICONIQ Strategic Partners VI, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 551 shares for $34.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,242 and bolstered with 1,036,124 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRZE has reached a high of $98.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BRZE has traded an average of 609.56K shares per day and 514.9k over the past ten days. A total of 94.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.73M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BRZE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 6.20, compared to 1.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 5.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRZE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $350.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $340.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $346.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $238.03M, up 45.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $468.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $481M and the low estimate is $441.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.