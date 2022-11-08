As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Catalent Inc. (CTLT) offers stability

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) closed the day trading at $41.48 down -2.29% from the previous closing price of $42.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3578974 shares were traded. CTLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.72.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CTLT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $125 to $60.

On December 16, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $160.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on December 16, 2021, with a $160 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Grippo Michael J sold 2,451 shares for $65.83 per share. The transaction valued at 161,349 led to the insider holds 17,792 shares of the business.

Hawkeswood Thomas W sold 930 shares of CTLT for $72,038 on Oct 10. The Pres. Pharma Prod Delivery Div now owns 5,364 shares after completing the transaction at $77.46 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Hopson Ricky, who serves as the Pres. Clinical Dev Supply Div of the company, sold 2,216 shares for $89.59 each. As a result, the insider received 198,531 and left with 17,095 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Catalent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTLT has reached a high of $136.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.89.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CTLT traded about 1.95M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CTLT traded about 4.81M shares per day. A total of 179.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.28M. Shares short for CTLT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.21, compared to 4.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 2.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $1.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.85 and $3.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.76. EPS for the following year is $4.13, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.3 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.33B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.35B to a low estimate of $1.3B. As of the current estimate, Catalent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.19B, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4B, up 21.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.58B and the low estimate is $5.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.