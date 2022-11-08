As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) offers stability

The closing price of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) was $2.39 for the day, down -4.40% from the previous closing price of $2.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21473937 shares were traded. DNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DNA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.80 and its Current Ratio is at 11.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on October 04, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On May 18, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Dmytruk Mark E. sold 30,604 shares for $2.65 per share. The transaction valued at 80,948 led to the insider holds 384,074 shares of the business.

DEKKERS MARIJN E sold 171,455 shares of DNA for $438,925 on Nov 03. The Director now owns 2,021,132 shares after completing the transaction at $2.56 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Fallon Marie E., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 6,279 shares for $2.65 each. As a result, the insider received 16,608 and left with 134,912 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNA has reached a high of $15.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8398, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3331.

Shares Statistics:

DNA traded an average of 27.18M shares per day over the past three months and 20.96M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 915.63M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DNA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 144.64M with a Short Ratio of 5.75, compared to 109.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.11% and a Short% of Float of 22.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $395M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $377.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $383.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $313.84M, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $404.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $510M and the low estimate is $325.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.