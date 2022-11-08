As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Outset Medical Inc. (OM) offers stability

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) closed the day trading at $12.40 down -5.63% from the previous closing price of $13.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 906083 shares were traded. OM stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.31.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on July 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $20 from $48 previously.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on February 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when Porter Stacey L. sold 131 shares for $15.02 per share. The transaction valued at 1,968 led to the insider holds 30,564 shares of the business.

Ahmed Nabeel sold 87 shares of OM for $1,570 on Sep 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 42,413 shares after completing the transaction at $18.05 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Trigg Leslie, who serves as the Chair and CEO of the company, sold 914 shares for $21.48 each. As a result, the insider received 19,633 and left with 291,159 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OM has reached a high of $60.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OM traded about 387.45K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OM traded about 437.85k shares per day. A total of 47.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.60M. Shares short for OM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.98M with a Short Ratio of 12.20, compared to 6.58M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.32% and a Short% of Float of 9.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.6 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.64, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.72 and -$3.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.92. EPS for the following year is -$2.28, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.87 and -$2.58.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $27.49M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.67M to a low estimate of $25.2M. As of the current estimate, Outset Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.22M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $147.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $127.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $102.6M, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $201.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $223.16M and the low estimate is $180M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.