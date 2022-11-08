As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, RingCentral Inc. (RNG) offers stability

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) closed the day trading at $29.44 down -1.04% from the previous closing price of $29.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2195728 shares were traded. RNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RNG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $90.MoffettNathanson initiated its Buy rating on September 22, 2022, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Marlow John H sold 6,047 shares for $42.05 per share. The transaction valued at 254,270 led to the insider holds 202,198 shares of the business.

Agarwal Vaibhav sold 3,149 shares of RNG for $139,290 on Aug 23. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 103,706 shares after completing the transaction at $44.23 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Katibeh Mohammed, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 2,750 shares for $44.23 each. As a result, the insider received 121,641 and left with 128,745 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNG has reached a high of $315.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.32.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RNG traded about 2.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RNG traded about 1.91M shares per day. A total of 95.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.54M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RNG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.13M with a Short Ratio of 3.06, compared to 8.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.56% and a Short% of Float of 12.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.04 and $1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 24 analysts recommending between $2.86 and $2.12.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $479.29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $487M to a low estimate of $475.5M. As of the current estimate, RingCentral Inc.’s year-ago sales were $379.27M, an estimated increase of 26.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $509.46M, an increase of 29.50% over than the figure of $26.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $521M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $503.3M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.59B, up 25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.57B and the low estimate is $2.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.