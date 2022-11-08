BHR (Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) closed at $3.70 down -3.39% from its previous closing price of $3.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 619651 shares were traded. BHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6610.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On June 05, 2020, B. Riley FBR Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Vaziri Abteen bought 10,000 shares for $3.88 per share. The transaction valued at 38,800 led to the insider holds 13,333 shares of the business.

Bennett Monty J bought 44,444 shares of BHR for $999,990 on May 17. The Director now owns 44,444 shares after completing the transaction at $22.50 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, NUNNELEY MARK, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, bought 9,000 shares for $22.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 202,500 and bolstered with 18,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Braemar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1233.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 80.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHR has reached a high of $6.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7720, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3700.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BHR has traded an average of 440.48K shares per day and 543.99k over the past ten days. A total of 70.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.65M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BHR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.49M with a Short Ratio of 6.29, compared to 2.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.49% and a Short% of Float of 4.39%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BHR is 0.04, from 0.16 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for BHR, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 27, 2019 when the company split stock in a 101:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.23 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $156.08M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $174.18M to a low estimate of $135.64M. As of the current estimate, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.66M, an estimated increase of 72.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $677.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $588.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $628.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $427.54M, up 47.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $655.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $714.54M and the low estimate is $613.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.