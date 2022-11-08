Considering Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $13.70 in the prior trading day, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) closed at $13.25, down -3.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 909097 shares were traded. CDMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.94.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CDMO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.

On November 10, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $12.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on November 10, 2020, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when Green Nicholas Stewart sold 7,493 shares for $17.90 per share. The transaction valued at 134,121 led to the insider holds 76,615 shares of the business.

Hart Daniel R sold 1,262 shares of CDMO for $22,590 on Oct 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 47,020 shares after completing the transaction at $17.90 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Hancock Richard B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $18.43 each. As a result, the insider received 92,134 and left with 36,881 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 55.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDMO has reached a high of $34.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.41.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 617.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 685.11k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 61.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.26M. Shares short for CDMO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.63M with a Short Ratio of 7.87, compared to 5.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.10% and a Short% of Float of 10.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $33.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.9M to a low estimate of $32.29M. As of the current estimate, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.81M, an estimated increase of 20.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $144.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $140M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $142.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $119.6M, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $181.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $190.18M and the low estimate is $170.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.